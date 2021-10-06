ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.87. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 254,339 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $139,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

