Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $48.74 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 46,977,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,603,289. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

