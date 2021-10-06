Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $62.39 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,485 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded up $31.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,349.88. 853,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,248. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,348.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.