Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,440 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.34. 1,330,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,322. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

