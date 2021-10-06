PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.
A number of analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.
In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
