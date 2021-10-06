PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

