Pundi X[new] Price Up 37.9% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $414.73 million and $72.26 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00102284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00135666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,672.84 or 1.00009741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.67 or 0.06476741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.