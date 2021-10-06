PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 7%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 8,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,029,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

