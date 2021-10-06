Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Raised by Analyst

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

SQM opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

