Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00.

QTWO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 47.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.