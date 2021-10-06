Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $9.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

