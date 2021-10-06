Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.69.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

ABG stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

