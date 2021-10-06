Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.