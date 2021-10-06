Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,894 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 132,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

