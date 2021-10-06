Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

NYSE KMX opened at $126.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in CarMax by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

