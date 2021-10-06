QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,630 shares.The stock last traded at $87.25 and had previously closed at $87.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.07 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QADB. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

