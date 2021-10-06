Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

