QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Update

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QNB stock remained flat at $$36.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. QNB has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

