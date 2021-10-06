QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $128.06. 7,047,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

