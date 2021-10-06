Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of QFTA stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

