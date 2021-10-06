Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $79,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 182,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 861,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

