Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RL. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded down $4.55 on Monday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,719. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $10,320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.