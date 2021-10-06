Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.87

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 5685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on METC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a P/E ratio of 121.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

