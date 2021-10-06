Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

