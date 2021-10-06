Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

VFF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 162,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.