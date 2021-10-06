Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $225.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $862.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

