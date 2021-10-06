Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The company has a market cap of $370.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

