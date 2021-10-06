Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $831.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

REGN traded down $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $545.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.89 and a 200-day moving average of $558.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,760,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

