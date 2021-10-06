Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $831.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.
REGN traded down $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $545.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.89 and a 200-day moving average of $558.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,760,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
