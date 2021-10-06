Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $81.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Truist dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,668. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

