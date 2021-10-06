Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 32,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,033. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

