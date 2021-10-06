Research Analysts Offer Predictions for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE OI opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

