Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IVN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$10.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

