Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.68

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1257600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

