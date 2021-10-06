REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $16.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get REV Group alerts:

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $4,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 219,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,473. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.