REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $16.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
REVG stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 219,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,473. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
