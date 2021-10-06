Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

