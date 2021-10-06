Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $5.69 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC stock traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 1,209,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

