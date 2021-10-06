Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 35,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $331,810. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 436,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

