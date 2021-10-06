Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 64,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 581.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.25. 526,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

