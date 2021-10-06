Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 115,000 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,510. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -142.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.