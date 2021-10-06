Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

