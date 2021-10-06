Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STKS stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on STKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
