Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $16,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $17,349.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 135,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

