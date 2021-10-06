Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.75

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 84823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

