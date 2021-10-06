Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $114.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

RIO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 3,208,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

