ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in September

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.44. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKWBF. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

