Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $271,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

