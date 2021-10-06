Royal Bank of Canada Raises Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target to $30.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 2,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,485. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

