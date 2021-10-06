Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $84.92 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.