Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 41.80 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,665.60 ($21.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,245. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,466.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

