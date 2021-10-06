RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 17.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

