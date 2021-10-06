Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ruffer Investment stock remained flat at $GBX 289 ($3.78) during trading hours on Tuesday. 425,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.58. Ruffer Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £634.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

