Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,146 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.50. 23,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

